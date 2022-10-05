WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 4, 2022

_____

919 FPUS56 KOTX 050913

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

212 AM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

WAZ031-052300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

212 AM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ034-035-052300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

212 AM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the 60s.

$$

WAZ038-052300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

212 AM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and mountain snow

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

WAZ041-044-052300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

212 AM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TODAY...Patchy smoke in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s.

$$

WAZ043-052300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

212 AM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ047-052300-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

212 AM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TODAY...Haze in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze overnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper

50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a chance of rain and mountain snow showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

WAZ048-052300-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

212 AM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the

upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Haze in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to upper

50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain and mountain snow

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

WAZ049-052300-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

212 AM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TODAY...Haze in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and mountain snow

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather