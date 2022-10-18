WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 17, 2022

_____

677 FPUS56 KOTX 180958

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

257 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

WAZ031-182300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

257 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Windy, cooler. Rain and mountain snow likely. Patchy

blowing dust. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

mountain snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light

mountain snow accumulations. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

WAZ034-035-182300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

257 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Light wind, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in

the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the upper 60s

to lower 70s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ038-182300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

257 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the lower

30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain

snow accumulations. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

mountain snow. Lows in the 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Widespread

frost. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

mountain snow. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

WAZ041-044-182300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

257 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Patchy smoke in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Haze and

areas of smoke overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze. Patchy

smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in

the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 50s.

$$

WAZ043-182300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

257 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze overnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

WAZ047-182300-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

257 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the mid

30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the upper

60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the

upper 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow. Light high mountain

snow accumulations. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and mountain snow.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Moderate mountain

snow accumulations possible. Lows in the 30s. Temperature rising

into the in the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and mountain snow.

Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

WAZ048-182300-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

257 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the

upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a chance of rain and high

mountain snow. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow. Moderate high

mountain snow accumulations possible. Lows in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain

snow accumulations. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Mountain snow may

be heavy at times. Moderate mountain snow accumulations possible.

Lows in the 30s. Temperature rising into the in the mid 30s after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

WAZ049-182300-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

257 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the

upper 60s to lower 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to

20 mph in the mountains.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows in the upper

30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a chance of rain and high

mountain snow. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow. Light high mountain

snow accumulations. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Temperature rising into

the in the lower 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

_____

