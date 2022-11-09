WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 8, 2022

822 FPUS56 KOTX 090732

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1132 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

WAZ031-091200-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

1132 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 20s to upper 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 21.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 23.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Lows 19 to 27.

$$

WAZ034-035-091200-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

1132 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 25. North wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 19. South wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 30s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 19. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Lows 14 to 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 22.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ038-091200-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

1132 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 9 to 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 13.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 7 to 17.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s.

Lows 12 to 22.

$$

WAZ041-044-091200-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

1132 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 22. North wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s, except

in the lower 30s on the Waterville Plateau. North wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 11 to 17.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s, except in

the mid to upper 20s on the Waterville Plateau.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 19.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

20s to upper 30s. Lows 13 to 23.

$$

WAZ043-091200-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

1132 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 18. North wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 30s. Gusts up to 35 mph

decreasing to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 9 to 13.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 17.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

20s to upper 30s. Lows 12 to 21.

$$

WAZ047-091200-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

1132 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 23.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 12 to 19.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

30s to lower 40s. Lows 16 to 26.

$$

WAZ048-091200-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

1132 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 23.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 18. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 26.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ049-091200-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

1132 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 7 to 17.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 6 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 9 to 18.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Lows 11 to 21.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Lows 15 to 23.

$$

