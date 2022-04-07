WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 9, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Pendleton OR 245 PM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM FRIDAY TO 11 PM PDT SATURDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET... * WHAT...Snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of up to 12 inches with higher amounts at the crests. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...From 5 PM Friday to 11 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https:\/\/tripcheck.com for Oregon or https:\/\/wsdot.com\/travel for Washington. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather