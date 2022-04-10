WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 11, 2022 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Pendleton OR 150 PM PDT Sun Apr 10 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT MONDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET... * WHAT...Heavy snow above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Travel will be impacted on I-84 and OR-204. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https:\/\/tripcheck.com for Oregon or https:\/\/wsdot.com\/travel for Washington. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Ochoco-John Day Highlands and the Simcoe Highlands. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches, with higher amounts along the crest. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. will be impacted along I-90 and US-12 through White Pass as well as Blewett Pass. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather