WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 7, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Pendleton OR 228 PM PDT Fri May 6 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Kittitas Valley and Simcoe Highlands. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 10 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.