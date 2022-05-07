WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 7, 2022

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

255 PM PDT Sat May 7 2022

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph.

* WHERE...In Washington, Simcoe Highlands, Kittitas Valley and

Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington. In Oregon, Eastern

Columbia River Gorge of Oregon.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

* WHERE...In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. In

Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon,

Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, North Central Oregon and

Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon.

_____

