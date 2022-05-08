WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 9, 2022

FREEZE WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

239 PM PDT Sun May 8 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 30 to 32 expected for the

cold prone areas.

* WHERE...Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...More sub-freezing temperatures will be

possible Monday and Tuesday nights.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

