WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 2, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH Flood Watch National Weather Service Pendleton OR 526 PM PDT Thu Jun 2 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible through this evening. Widely isolated rainfall amounts approaching 1 inch per hour possible. * WHERE...Portions of Oregon and southeast Washington, including the following areas, in Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In southeast Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Areas that have observed heavy rain and flooding the previous weekend may experience thunderstorms producing heavy downpours. The Green Ridge Fire burn scar may contribute to debris flows in southeast Washington should heavy downpours occur. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather