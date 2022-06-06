WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, June 7, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Pendleton OR 504 PM PDT Mon Jun 6 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Hydrologic flooding caused by snowmelt is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Washington, including the following county, Kittitas. * WHEN...Until 545 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 504 PM PDT, Minor flooding is ongoing in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... the Elk Meadows subdivision near Easton. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather