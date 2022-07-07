WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 7, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

1233 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM PDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN BENTON COUNTY...

At 1232 AM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over northern

Hanford Reservation, or 25 miles north of Richland, moving northeast

at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Hanford Reservation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

