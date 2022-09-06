WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 7, 2022

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

244 PM PDT Tue Sep 6 2022

...HEIGHTENED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY

EVENING...

...HEIGHTENED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS AGAIN FRIDAY AND

SATURDAY...

...RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM

PDT WEDNESDAY FOR DRY AND UNSTABLE CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER

ZONES OR642, OR643, OR644, OR645, WA692, AND WA693...

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 642 Southern Blue and

Strawberry Mountains, 643 Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon,

644 Central Blue Mountains, 645 Wallowa District, 692 Blue

Mountains of Washington and 693 Southeast Washington Grande

Ronde Valley.

* WINDS...Southwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 11 percent.

* HAINES...As high as 6.

* IMPACTS...Poor humidity recovery combined with instability

overnight may cause existing fires to burn actively through

the night, especially at high elevations. Unstable, dry, and

gusty winds Wednesday could cause current fires to spread.

Additional fire starts are possible Wednesday afternoon and

evening as well due to a slight chance of dry thunderstorms.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY

FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR610,

OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691...

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE

WEATHER ZONES OR610, OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691...

The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag

Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect

from 11 AM to 10 PM PDT Wednesday. A Fire Weather Watch has also

been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative

humidity is in effect from Friday morning through Saturday

evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central

Oregon Cascades, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon

Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas

Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.

* WINDS...North 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Unstable, dry, and gusty winds could cause enhanced

fire weather behavior and allow existing fires to more easily

spread.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.

WEATHER ZONE WA695...

The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Fire

Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from Friday morning through Saturday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 695 East Washington South

Central Cascade Mountains.

* WINDS...East 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 18 percent.

* IMPACTS...Winds and low relative humidities could cause enhanced

