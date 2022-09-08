WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 10, 2022

_____

FIRE WEATHER WATCH

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

504 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS AGAIN FRIDAY AND SATURDAY...

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING

THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR

FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR610, OR611, OR639, OR640, OR641, WA690,

WA691, AND WA695...

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central

Oregon Cascades, 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus Sisters

Ranger District, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon

Cascades, 640 Central Mountains of Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia

Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley, 691 Lower Columbia Basin

and 695 East Washington South Central Cascade Mountains.

* WINDS...Northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent.

* IMPACTS...Dry conditions with gusty winds could cause enhanced

fire weather behavior and allow existing fires to more easily

spread. Northeasterly component of the wind could also

complicate attack efforts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather