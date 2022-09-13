WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 13, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

602 PM PDT Tue Sep 13 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central

Kittitas County through 630 PM PDT...

At 601 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15

miles northeast of Kittitas, or 19 miles northeast of Ellensburg,

moving north at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central

Kittitas County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4724 12010 4722 12007 4722 12001 4715 12001

4713 11999 4709 12004 4705 12005 4707 12031

4726 12030 4726 12010

TIME...MOT...LOC 0101Z 186DEG 11KT 4714 12017

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather