WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 17, 2022 _____ FREEZING FOG ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Pendleton OR 440 PM PST Fri Dec 16 2022 ...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Visibility as low as one quarter mile in freezing fog. * WHERE...Kittitas Valley. * WHEN...Until noon PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, poor air quality. * WHERE...Yakima Valley. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with respiratory problems. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.