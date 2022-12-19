WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 19, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

839 AM PST Mon Dec 19 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12

inches possible.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In

Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow

accumulations of 4 to 8 inches.

* WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades.

* WHEN...From late tonight through late Tuesday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5

* WHERE...Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

