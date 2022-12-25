WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 25, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Pendleton OR 1256 PM PST Sun Dec 25 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... The threat for additional freezing rain has ended, however, travelers and those outside are encourage to use caution and watch for slippery spots as icy conditions persist the rest of today. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze to a few hundredths of an inch. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. In Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https:\/\/tripcheck.com for Oregon or https:\/\/wsdot.com\/travel for Washington. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather