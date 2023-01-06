WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 6, 2023 _____ FREEZING FOG ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Pendleton OR 951 AM PST Fri Jan 6 2023 ...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... * WHAT...Visibility of a quarter mile or less in freezing fog. * WHERE...Kittitas Valley. * WHEN...Until noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. ...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... * WHAT...Visibility of less a quarter mile in freezing fog. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... * WHAT...Visibility of a quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon. In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated areas of freezing fog will be possible in protected valleys where temperatures are just below freezing, causing roadways to be slick. distance ahead of you. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather