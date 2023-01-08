WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 8, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Pendleton OR 609 PM PST Sun Jan 8 2023 Areas of fog...locally dense...can be expected in the Kittitas and Yakima Valleys tonight. The visibility will be less than one half mile in places. This includes Interstate 82 through the Yakima Valley and Interstate 90 from Ellensburg to Snoqualmie Summit. Drive slowly and allow plenty of space between vehicles. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather