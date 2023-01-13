WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 13, 2023 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Pendleton OR 612 AM PST Fri Jan 13 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY ALONG THE BASE OF THE WASHINGTON BLUE MOUNTAINS... * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph along the base of the Blue Mountains. * WHERE...Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...Until noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Kittitas Valley. * WHEN...Until noon PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Portions of I-90 could have reduced visibility due to dense fog. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather