WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 13, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 441 AM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches. * WHERE...South Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until midnight PDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https:\/\/www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https:\/\/wsdot.com\/travel\/real-time\/map ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING ABOVE 1000 FEET... * WHAT...Snow above 1000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. * WHERE...In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and Central Coast Range of Western Oregon. In Washington, Willapa Hills. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 1000 FEET... 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...South Washington Cascade Foothills. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon.