WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Portland OR

644 PM PDT Wed Apr 13 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern

Clackamas, southwestern Multnomah, southeastern Washington,

southeastern Clark and southwestern Skamania Counties through 730 PM

PDT...

At 642 PM PDT, trained weather spotters reported strong thunderstorms

along a line extending from near Larch Mountain to Tigard. Movement

was east at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Half inch hail.

SOURCE...Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include...

Portland Downtown, Portland, Vancouver, Gresham, Beaverton, Tigard,

Lake Oswego, Milwaukie, Camas, Maywood Park, Garden Home-Whitford,

Larch Mountain, Portland Airport, Metzger, West Slope, Mill Plain,

Hazelwood, West Haven-Sylvan, Orchards and Hockinson.

This includes the following highways in Washington...

Interstate 205 between mile markers 27 and 29.

State Route 14 between mile markers 4 and 12.

This includes the following highways in Oregon...

Interstate 5 between mile markers 291 and 304.

Interstate 205 between mile markers 19 and 26.

Interstate 84 between mile markers 1 and 12.

U.S. Highway 26 west of Portland between mile markers 70 and 73.

U.S. Highway 26 east of Portland between mile markers 1 and 6.

U.S. Highway 30 west of Portland between mile markers 1 and 2.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near the Columbia or Willamette Rivers, get out of the

water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Half inch hail can cause

minor damage to boats. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10

miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are

close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do

not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

LAT...LON 4579 12211 4540 12270 4539 12295 4573 12243

TIME...MOT...LOC 0142Z 254DEG 6KT 4568 12237 4543 12278

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

