WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Special Weather Statement
National Weather Service Portland OR
153 PM PDT Thu May 5 2022

...ANOTHER ROUND OF WINTER FOR THE CASCADES THIS WEEKEND...

A cold upper level trough over the Pacific Northwest this weekend will result in accumulating snowfall for the Cascades. Snow levels in the Cascades are expected to lower to around 3500 feet by late Saturday afternoon and then drop to 2000 to 2500 feet Sunday. Total snowfall accumulations over the weekend are expected to be 4 to 10 inches, with potentially 10 to 15 inches over the higher peaks in the Lane County Cascades. Travel over the Cascade passes may be difficult at times. Be prepared for winter driving conditions if planning on travel over the Cascades during the weekend, especially at night and in the early morning hours.