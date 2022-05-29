WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 29, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 300 AM PDT Sun May 29 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING ABOVE 4500 FEET... * WHAT...Snow above 4500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult at times, mainly on lesser traveled forest roads. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https:\/\/www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https:\/\/wsdot.com\/travel\/real-time\/map _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather