WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Portland OR

357 PM PDT Tue Jun 14 2022

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in

Washington and Oregon...

Columbia River at Vancouver affecting Multnomah and Clark

Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks or on flooded trails.

The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 9 AM PDT.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Columbia River at Vancouver.

* WHEN...Until Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Above 16.0 feet, expect continued flooding of some

islands and low areas, with minor impacts for parks and trails

along the river.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 3:36 PM PDT Tuesday the stage was 16.0 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 3:36 PM PDT Tuesday was 16.3 feet.

- Forecast...The river will oscillate between 16.0 and 16.3

feet through Wednesday and then range from 15.7 to 16.2 feet

through Thursday morning.

- Flood stage is 16.0 feet.

