WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 26, 2022 _____ HEAT ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 147 PM PDT Sat Jun 25 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures in the 90s expected. * WHERE...In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, Central Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In Washington, Willapa Hills, I- 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County and South Washington Cascade Foothills. * WHEN...Through 10 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. Rivers are running cold and fast, and will continue to do so this weekend. Nearly every year, people die in rivers in southwest Washington and northwest Oregon due to cold water shock during the season's first heat wave. Hot temperatures can make the cool water seem tempting, but river temperatures in the 50s can easily result in cold water shock that can kill in minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Sunday will be the hottest day, with highs generally in the mid to upper 90s. Nighttime temperatures are expected to be in the mid 50s to mid 60s. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. * WHAT...Temperatures 80 to 90 expected. * WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Main location of concern is for inland areas away from the immediate coast. Sunday will be the hottest day, with inland highs generally 85 to 95. Coastal communities north of Newport are likely to reach the mid to upper 80s Sunday. Overnight temperatures are likely to fall into mid 50s to mid 60s. * WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades. generally in the lower 80s. However, the lowest valleys are likely to be in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid 50s to mid 60s, but locally to 70 on mid and upper slopes. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures 90 to 100 expected. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia, Greater Portland Metro Area, Upper Hood River Valley, Western Columbia River Gorge and Central Columbia River Gorge. In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area, Western Columbia River Gorge and Central Columbia River Gorge. * WHEN...Through 10 PM PDT Monday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Sunday will be the hottest day with highs in the mid to upper 90s, locally to 102. Maximum temperatures Monday are expected to be 90 to 95. Nighttime temperatures are expected to be in the upper 50s to upper 60s.