WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 27, 2022

HEAT ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

753 PM PDT Mon Jun 27 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

Temperatures have cooled into the 80s and will continue to cool

the rest of this evening into tonight. Expect temperatures to cool

into the mid to upper 50s by sunrise on Tuesday. Therefore, the

Heat Advisory will be allowed to expire at 8 PM PDT this evening.

