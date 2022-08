WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 7, 2022

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

242 PM PDT Sun Aug 7 2022

...RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM...

Although hot and dry conditions will persist through this evening,

winds have subsided below critical thresholds and will continue to

trend downward through the evening.

