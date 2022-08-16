WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 18, 2022

_____

HEAT ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

726 PM PDT Tue Aug 16 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 10 PM

PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...High temperatures in the low to mid 90s expected. Low

temperatures early Thursday morning in the lower 60s to lower

70s.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and

Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In Washington, South

Washington Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 10 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses

for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without

effective cooling or adequate hydration.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

* WHAT...High temperatures in the mid to upper 90s expected. Low

temperatures early Thursday morning in the mid 60s to lower

* WHERE...In Oregon, Upper Hood River Valley, Western Columbia

River Gorge and Central Columbia River Gorge. In Washington,

Western Columbia River Gorge and Central Columbia River Gorge.

* WHAT...Temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Low temperatures

early Thursday morning generally in the mid to upper 60s, but

locally around 70.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia, Greater Portland Metro Area

and Central Willamette Valley. In Washington, I-5 Corridor in

Cowlitz County and Greater Vancouver Area.

PDT THURSDAY BELOW 4000 FEET...

* WHAT...Temperatures in the upper 80s to mid 90s expected below

4000 feet. Low temperatures early Thursday morning generally

in the 60s, but locally lower 70s on middle and upper slopes.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in

Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather