WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 4, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 1157 AM PST Sun Dec 4 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of a trace to two inches. Elevations above 500 ft have the highest chances of seeing 2 inches of snowfall. Continued slight chance for freezing rain with ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The precipitation band will continue to shift northward which will bring variable intensities of snowfall and mixed precipitation. Freezing rain possible in the evening, especially near the Gorge or more rural areas. If temperatures lower by a few degrees, snow may accumulate at the lowlands. Snow will transition to rain in the evening. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https:\/\/www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https:\/\/wsdot.com\/travel\/real-time\/map ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Elevations above 500 ft will see the highest chances for additional accumulations up to 3 inches. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow may transition to freezing rain or freezing drizzle tonight as precipitation decreases.