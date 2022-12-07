WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 8, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

250 AM PST Wed Dec 7 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT

TONIGHT TO NOON PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches

in the Central Columbia Gorge. Accumulations in the Hood River

Valley will be 4 to 8 inches, with the higher amounts towards

the far upper valley near Parkdale.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Upper Hood River Valley and Central

Columbia River Gorge. In Washington, Central Columbia River

Gorge.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

MIDNIGHT PST THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches

from 1500 to 2000 feet, and 10 to 18 inches above 2000 feet.

* WHERE...South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to midnight PST Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Steady snow will transition to snow showers

later Thursday morning.

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 2 to 6 inches

from 2000 to 2500 feet, with 8 to 12 inches above 2500 feet.

* WHERE...South Washington Cascade Foothills.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult at times.

