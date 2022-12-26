WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 27, 2022

HIGH WIND WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

621 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 7 PM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

expected.

* WHERE...South Washington Coast.

* WHEN...From 5 AM to 7 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.

Scattered power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

* WHERE...Willapa Hills.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 7 PM PST

* WHAT...South to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

50 mph expected.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia, Greater Portland Metro

Area, Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley.

In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County and Greater

Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 7 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down. Scattered power outages are

likely. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

