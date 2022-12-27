WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 27, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Portland OR

1232 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

The Flood Advisory has expired for portions of northwest Oregon and

southwest Washington, including the following counties, in northwest

Oregon, Clackamas, Multnomah and Washington. In southwest

Washington, Clark.

The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no

longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining

road closures.

_____

