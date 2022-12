WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, December 28, 2022

HIGH SURF ADVISORY

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Portland OR

552 AM PST Wed Dec 28 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

While seas will continue to remain elevated through this

afternoon, seas have subsided below High Surf Advisory criteria.

