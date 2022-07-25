WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 25, 2022

EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

301 AM PDT Mon Jul 25 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 10 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the 90s and lows in

the mid 60s. This will pose a Heat Risk level of moderate to

high risk of heat-related illness.

* WHERE...Western Whatcom County, Southwest Interior, Western

Skagit County, Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal

Area, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and Vicinity and

Bremerton and Vicinity.

* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 10 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses

for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without

effective cooling or adequate hydration.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hottest temperatures will be areas inland

and away from the water.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,

dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.

* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the 90s to near 100.

Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 60s. This will pose

a Heat Risk level of moderate to high risk of heat-related

illness.

* WHERE...East Puget Sound Lowlands, West Slopes North Cascades

and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes and

West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes.

effective cooling or adequate hydration

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hottest temperatures will be in the Cascade

valleys.

the lower 60s. This will pose a Heat Risk level of moderate to

* WHERE...Lower Chehalis Valley Area.

