WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 31, 2022

HEAT ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

251 AM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the 90s and low

temperatures in the low to mid 60s. This will pose a moderate to

high risk of heat-related illness.

* WHERE...Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Western Whatcom County,

Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior and Western Skagit County.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses

for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without

effective cooling or adequate hydration.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,

dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.

* WHERE...West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, West

Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes and West Slopes North

Cascades and Passes.

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures in the 90s

and lows in the mid 60s. This will pose a high risk of heat-

related illness.

* WHERE...Tacoma Area, Bellevue and Vicinity, Everett and

Vicinity, Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the risk of

heat-related illnesses for much of the population, especially

those who are heat sensitive and those without effective cooling

or adequate hydration.

* WHERE...East Puget Sound Lowlands.

or adequate hydration. Ozone can trigger a variety of health

problems including chest pain, coughing, throat irritation and

congestion. It can also worsen bronchitis, emphysema, and

asthma.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ozone concentrations are expected to be

the highest in the afternoon and evening. We expect the ground-

level ozone pollution levels to come back down to healthy levels

as temperatures decline.

