WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 18, 2022 _____ RED FLAG WARNING URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 1115 PM PDT Tue Aug 16 2022 ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 10 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR DRY AND UNSTABLE CONDITOINS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 658 AND 659... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 658 West Slopes of the North Cascades Generally above 1500 Feet and Fire Weather Zone 659 West Slopes of the Central Cascades Generally above 1500 Feet. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 21 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the upper 70s. * HAINES...6. * IMPACTS...A dry and unstable air mass with warm temperatures can contribute to active fire behavior. In western Washington, significant growth on existing fires takes place under such conditions. If a fire were to begin, air quality may diminish in the surrounding area. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either imminent or occurring now. Any fires that develop will likely spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.