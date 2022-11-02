WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 2, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 642 AM PDT Wed Nov 2 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Areas of snow along and near Highway 101. * WHERE...Western Strait of Juan de Fuca lowlands, including Sekiu, Clallam Bay, and Joyce. * WHEN...Until 2 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Areas of light to moderate snowfall will lead to snow covered roadways along main roads and back roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Warming temperatures and decreasing precipitation will end the threat for brief accumulating snowfall by mid-morning. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather