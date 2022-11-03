WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 5, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Seattle WA

401 PM PDT Thu Nov 3 2022

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...A portion of northwest Washington, including the following

county, Mason.

* WHEN...From 11 PM PDT this evening through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- A potent weather system will bring heavy rainfall to the

region late tonight through early Saturday. This rainfall

will result in rapid rises and potential for flooding along

area rivers.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

* WHERE...A portion of west central Washington, including the

following counties, King and Snohomish.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING THROUGH

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central

Washington, including the following counties, in northwest

Washington, Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Skagit and Whatcom.

In west central Washington, Lewis, Pierce and Thurston.

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE BOLT CREEK BURN SCAR IN EFFECT FROM

FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive

rainfall are possible over the Bolt Creek burn scar.

following area, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes.

* WHEN...From Friday morning through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the Bolt Creek burn scar is expected

up to and during the period of the watch. Residents near the Bolt

Creek burn scar should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be

sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities.

Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas,

urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent

wildfire burn scars.

- National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting heavy

rainfall over the burn scar, which may lead to flash flooding

and debris flows.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

