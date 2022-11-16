WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, November 17, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

1235 PM PST Wed Nov 16 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM PST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE...East Puget Sound Lowlands.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds should peak around mid-morning and

then settle down somewhat in the afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

