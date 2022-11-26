WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 26, 2022

WINTER STORM WATCH

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

304 AM PST Sat Nov 26 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 AM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 2500 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 10 to 20 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45

mph.

* WHERE...Cascade mountains of Whatcom and Skagit Counties,

including the Mount Baker Ski Area.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on very difficult travel. Gusty winds could bring

down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM

PST MONDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 1500 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 12 to 24 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50

* WHERE...Cascade mountains of Snohomish and King Counties,

including Stevens Pass and Snoqualmie Pass and Cascade mountains

of Pierce and Lewis Counties, including the Crystal Mountain Ski

Area and Paradise on Mount Rainier.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain/snow mix will be possible at

Snoqualmie Pass Saturday night, before transitioning to all

snow.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to

15 inches above 3000 feet and 2 to 6 inches below 3000 feet.

Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will create travel issues along

Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass and Highway 12 over White

Pass. Holiday travelers need to make sure vehicles are

equipped for heavy snow which includes carrying traction

devices or tires, shovels, and flashlights. Travelers may also

consider alternate travel plans.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING

THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 to

12 inches above 4000 feet and 4 to 7 inches below 4000 feet.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In

Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains.

* WHEN...From Sunday morning through Monday afternoon.

hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will create travel issues over the

passes along Interstate 84 and Highway 204. Holiday travelers

need to make sure vehicles are equipped for heavy snow which

includes carrying traction devices or tires, shovels, and

flashlights. Travelers may also consider alternate travel

plans.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

