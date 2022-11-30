WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 30, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 119 PM PST Wed Nov 30 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch espcially Snohomish County southward. * WHERE...East Puget Sound Lowlands from Snohomish County to Pierce County, including Arlington, Gold Bar, Duvall, Snoqualmie, Buckley, and Eatonville and Bellevue and vicinity, including Mill Creek, Kenmore, Kirkland, and Issaquah. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 1000 FEET... * WHAT...Snow accumulation above 1000 feet. Additional snow accumulation up to one inch especially King County southward. * WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Whatcom and Skagit Counties, including Maple Falls, the Mount Baker Ski Area, Newhalem, Lyman, and Concrete, Cascade mountains and valleys of Snohomish and King Counties, including Darrington, Index, Skykomish, Stevens Pass, and Snoqualmie Pass and Cascade mountains and valleys of Pierce and Lewis Counties, including the Crystal Mountain Ski Area, Paradise on Mount Rainier, Ashford, Randle, and Packwood. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. * WHAT...Snow accuulation above 1000 feet. Additional snow accumulation less than an inch. * WHERE...Olympic mountains and valleys, including Hurricane Ridge, Amanda Park, and Quinault. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather