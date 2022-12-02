WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 3, 2022

_____

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

742 AM PST Fri Dec 2 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to

8 inches.

* WHERE...Western Kitsap and the lowlands of eastern Jefferson

and Mason Counties, including Brinnon, Seabeck, and Shelton.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest snowfall will be concentrated

from Hoodsport to Seabeck between 4 to 6 inches. Snowfall

totals of 1 to 3 inches are expected elsewhere.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1.

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 1500 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 10 to 24 inches.

* WHERE...Olympic mountains and valleys, including Hurricane

Ridge, Amanda Park, and Quinault.

* IMPACTS...Plan on very difficult travel.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Snow expected this morning. Total snow accumulations of

up to two inches, especially on the hills.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Washington.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Scattered snow showers this morning may

bring light accumulations, with the greater threat for heavier

snow this evening and tonight.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two

inches.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather