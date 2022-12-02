WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 3, 2022 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 303 PM PST Fri Dec 2 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches at the lower elevations and near the water with up to 8 inches near the foothills of the Olympics. * WHERE...Western Kitsap and the lowlands of eastern Jefferson and Mason Counties, including Brinnon, Seabeck, and Shelton. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest snowfall will be concentrated from Hoodsport to Seabeck between 4 to 6 inches. Snowfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are expected elsewhere. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 10 to 20 inches. * WHERE...Olympic mountains and valleys, including Hurricane Ridge, Amanda Park, and Quinault. * IMPACTS...Plan on very difficult travel. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST * WHAT...Snow expected. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible with the best chance on the hills. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Washington. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Scattered snow showers this morning may bring light accumulations, with the greater threat for heavier snow this evening and tonight. Slow down and use caution while traveling. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather