WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 10, 2022 _____ COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Seattle WA 414 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Washington. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of low pressure and high tide will lead to higher tidal anomalies with minor tidal overflow possible around high tide this morning. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. _____