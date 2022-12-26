WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 26, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

735 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH

LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. For the High Wind Watch, south winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible.

* WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast.

* WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 1 PM PST this afternoon.

For the High Wind Watch, from this evening through late

Tuesday night.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power

lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* WHERE...San Juan County, Western Whatcom County and Admiralty

Inlet Area.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Everett and Vicinity.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PST this morning.

