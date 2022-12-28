WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, December 28, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Seattle WA

703 AM PST Wed Dec 28 2022

...INCREASED THREAT OF LANDSLIDES CONTINUES TODAY IN WESTERN

WASHINGTON...

Heavy rains have come to an end over Western Washington this

morning. The amount of rain in the past few days has put extra

pressure on soil instability, leading to an increased threat of

landslides. The threat will continue through today. The break in

the steady rain will reduce the threat Thursday.

For more information about current conditions, visit

www.weather.gov/seattle, select Hydrology, and then scroll down

for the links to the landslide information pages.

For more information on landslides, visit the website for the

Washington State Department of Natural Resources landslide

geologic hazards at: http://bit.ly/2mtA3wn

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather