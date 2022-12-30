WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 30, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 338 AM PST Fri Dec 30 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. * WHERE...Cascade mountains of Pierce and Lewis Counties, including the Crystal Mountain Ski Area and Paradise on Mount Rainier. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 5 inches. * WHERE...Cascade mountains of Snohomish and King Counties, including Stevens Pass and Snoqualmie Pass. * WHERE...Cascade mountains of Whatcom and Skagit Counties, including the Mount Baker Ski Area. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather