WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 5, 2023

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Seattle WA

130 PM PST Wed Jan 4 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM PST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected.

* WHERE...San Juan County and Admiralty Inlet Area zones.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated

road closures expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be

closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of

unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone

property.

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 1 PM PST

* WHERE...Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, North Coast and

Central Coast zones.

* WHEN...From 8 AM to 1 PM PST Thursday.

