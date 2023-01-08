WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 8, 2023 _____ COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Seattle WA 949 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... Tides will continue to drop through the morning. Additional high astronomical tides may lead to spotty minor coastal flooding through the Wednesday morning high tide. ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...San Juan County zone. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...North Coast zone. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather